Himalayan Leap At The Himalayan IIM This Leap Year

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, India Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur races to complete summer placements for its largest-ever batch of 312 students. The institute attracted 140+ recruiters from all over the globe, offering internships in consulting, finance, HR, marketing, operations, sales & business development, strategy, etc. across various sectors. Students got impressive offers from leading companies like Accenture, AngelOne, Bajaj Finserv Limited, Cordelia, DCM Shriram, DE Shaw, EaseMyTrip, Ernst & Young, Fujitsu, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indigo, Jio Creative Labs, L&T, Mankind Pharma, RBI, Tech Mahindra, Tiger Analytics, Tirupati Pharma, United Colors of Benetton, and many more for this summer placements season.





100% Summer Internship Placement





While IIM Sirmaur saw the highest domestic stipend being offered of INR 2 lacs for internship to their students, the goal was to enable every student to get a meaningful summer internship opportunity with reputed companies where they can discover and validate their career interests and gain experience which will help them in building their futures. With 11 international offers, students would be working across 3 countries this summer – Mauritius, Russia & UAE. Being the only IIM with an MBA in Tourism Management, IIM Sirmaur drew in recruiters like Air India, Cordelia Cruises, EaseMyTrip, Indigo, TravelBullz, etc. with opportunities for students of both the MBA and MBA Tourism Management 2023-25 programs. As India emerges as a promising global tourist destination, plans to launch multiple Executive MBA / Management Development Programs in Tourism Management are in the pipeline.





Several efforts towards transparency in the processes were followed by the Placement Committee, headed by Dr. Karthikeyan Balakumar and Dr. Kirti Saxena. Various initiatives were introduced this year to make placements more inclusive, technology driven & less stressful for students. The Director, Prof. Prafulla Agnihotri ,“This is just a beginning, and we aim to disrupt the entire campus placement process to ensure the best for the industry and our students."





The institute believes in empowering students to make informed decisions about their careers and understands and respects the dreams that students carry when they join an IIM. The institute is in the final leg of wrapping up their final placements and expects to complete the placements soon, to allow students to get the best possible career opportunities for themselves this year. This is a great step forward for the institute, as it continues to set new benchmarks in management education.