Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) Harnesses AI Technologies To Combat Climate Change

Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) has become an increasingly prominent tool in the battle against climate change

AI can now be used across a myriad of use cases, ranging from tracking small-scale deforestation through to measuring the melting rate of the polar icecaps

Turbo Energy has looked to harness AI technologies within its core product portfolio, including its SunBox and GoSolar home energy systems AI has emerged as a key tool within solar energy management systems, driving efficiency and lowering costs across the solar energy production supply chain

Home to over 5 million square kilometers of tropical rainforest and storing over 200 petagrams (1 petagram = 1 billion tons) of carbon, the Amazon Basin ranks amongst the world's most important ecosystems with direct implications for both, regional and global climate. Nevertheless, and until recently, authorities were unable to track the rise of small-scale deforestation taking place across significant swathes of the Amazon rainforest. Forest loss within the Amazonia has been monitored by the Brazilian Institute for Space Research (“INPE”) since 1988; however, INPE studies are woefully limited in scope. The research agency's focus has historically been confined to the Brazilian Amazon, with its technology solely able to track disturbances greater than 6.25 hectares in area (equivalent to approximately 8 football fields) ( ). Now, and capitalizing on the technological advances offered by artificial intelligence, companies such as Scotland-based Space Intelligence are able to remotely map millions of hectares of land from space using satellite data, with the company's innovative technology able to track metrics such as ongoing deforestation rates or calculate the carbon storage content within a forest ( ).

Whether it is tracking ongoing deforestation rates around the world, predicting weather patterns to help communities better adapt to climate change, or measuring the meltwater released by icebergs on a real-time basis, the use of AI is gaining ever increasing prominence in the battle against...

