Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Appoints Raffi Sossoyan As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a trailblazer in electric recreational boating, today announced Raffi Sossoyan as its new chief financial officer (“CFO”). Sossoyan brings a wealth of experience, with over 25 years in global financial and operational leadership. In his recent role as VP, corporate treasury at

Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) , a Canadian multinational company, he managed financial operations amidst global sales exceeding US$370 million. According to the announcement, Sossoyan's tenure as CFO at Valtech Fabrication Inc., where he drove worldwide sales beyond US$50 million, further highlights his capacity to spearhead financial growth and success.“This strategic appointment marks a significant step as Vision Marine gears up for an ambitious phase focused on manufacturing, production and delivery, underlining the company's dedication to scaling its operations and enhancing its market footprint,” the announcement noted.“With the appointment of Raffi Sossoyan as CFO, Vision Marine Technologies is poised to navigate its next phase of growth with enhanced financial acumen and strategic direction.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to eco-friendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future.

