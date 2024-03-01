Techmediabreaks Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Announces $7.9M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) , a multifaceted space and data-as-a-service company, has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,321,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which is expected to close on Mar. 5, 2024. The announcement noted that each share of Class A common stock is being sold at a public offering price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $7.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Sidus Space is a multifaceted space and data-as-a-service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated space-as-a-service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth(TM) and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a“Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space's products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

