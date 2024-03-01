Biomednewsbreaks Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Committed To Developing Groundbreaking Therapies, Transformative Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD)

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company is on a promising path to address unmet medical needs of ASD patients.“The prevalence of ASD in the United States has risen to approximately 1 in 36 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ('CDC'). There are currently no approved pharmacologic treatments that target the causes and symptoms of ASD – the treatment available on the market addresses symptoms of the condition rather than targeting the pathophysiology itself,” a recent article explains.“PaxMedica intends to continue into 2024 with the momentum it has gained with its achievements during the past year. The company is building a robust product pipeline to allow people with ASD to successfully integrate their behavior with others and improve their lives. Its lead programs, PAX-101 and PAX-102, utilize the company's proprietary source of suramin sodium, a broadly acting APT known for over 100 years.”

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and human African trypanosomiasis (“HAT”). Its portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. The company is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of its efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. PaxMedica's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. For more information about the company, visit

