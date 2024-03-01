Advocates Say Biden Missing Huge Opportunity By Not Pursuing Cannabis Legalization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) At the moment, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. This is despite the fact that 38 states have legalized its medical use while another 24 states legally allow recreational use. Marijuana advocates believe the Biden administration is missing out on a chance to attract young voters by not legalizing the drug federally.

Thus far, the administration has availed different avenues for cannabis reform, including initiating the process of possibly rescheduling the...

