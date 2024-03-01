Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Provides Litigation Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP)
today provided a litigation update on a federal lawsuit the company filed on Dec. 20, 2023, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Knightscope, Inc. v. Capybara Research et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-11050-DLC against Capybara Research, Igor Appelboom (“Appelboom,” and together with Capybara Research, the“Capybara Defendants”), and Accretive Capital LLC d/b/a Benzinga. In the update, the company noted that on Jan. 29, 2024, The Honorable Denise L. Cote granted the company's motion, in part, authorizing the company to serve defendant Capybara Research notice of the Action through a press release and Form 8-K on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.
The press release reads,“Pursuant to the Order of The Honorable Denise L. Cote in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, entered on Jan. 29, 2024 ('ECF 29'), in the matter of Knightscope, Inc. v. Capybara Research et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-110500DLC, this press release, the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 1, 2024, and the exhibits thereto containing the Summons, Complaint, and the Court Order, hereby provide the constitutional requirement of actual notice of the Action to Defendant Capybara Research in accordance with Rule 4(f)(3) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.”
