Yinan, Shandong: Cultural Tourism Festival Joins Hands With“Village Evening” To Inspire Cultural Vitality In Rural Revitalization

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In order to further enhance the cultural sense of achievement of the masses, promote excellent traditional Chinese culture, and support rural cultural revitalization, Shuanghuo Town in Yinan County has been continuously organizing winter“village evening” rural cultural tourism festival performance activities. While bringing a cultural feast to everyone, it also provides a stage for performances for the people to share joy.







At the performance venue, actors shone as they took the stage one by one, showcasing a variety of performances including singing and dancing, skits, traditional opera, farmer paintings, and displays of intangible cultural heritage skills. After nearly a year of training, the quality of“village evening” programs across various regions has significantly improved, demonstrating their cultural vitality in promoting social progress and fostering civilized rural customs.

The performances such as the Huangmei Opera“The Princess Consort”, erhu solo“Horse Racing”, sketch comedy“Stories from Menghe Shuangtuo Reservoir”, paper-cutting piece“Bringing Luck” kept coming without pause. The actors delivered high-quality entertainment that resonated with the audience through powerful singing voices, professional and captivating performances, and carefully crafted programs. Underneath the stage, applause and cheers echoed continuously as people occasionally took out their phones to capture moments of brilliant performances.







“The performance was excellent, it's what we common folks love to hear. This time the troupe came to our village, allowing us to see such a wonderful show right at our doorstep. It's really great!” The small stage is filled with happiness, not only letting the audience understand the party's policies through the program but also bringing traditional culture and new civilized trends closer to the people.”







The winter“village evening” rural cultural tourism festival performance activities focus on farmers as the main characters, showcasing a new picture of prosperous industries, affluent farmers, and effective governance in rural revitalization. It is of great significance to enrich the cultural life of the masses, create new folk brands, promote and spread new rural trends and customs. Next, Shuanghuo Town will continuously innovate activity forms, enrich activity carriers, use small stages and broad perspectives to sing praises for a better life in the new era. Continuously enhance the cultural sense of achievement and happiness of the masses, truly achieve culture for the people, culture nourishing the people, and culture benefiting the people.