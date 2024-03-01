FROMM Set To Enrich Furniture Design In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) It all started in 2021 after the idea to create an interactive platform to enhance innovation in furniture design and help local talents reach out globally.

And then came FROMM (from Msheireb to Milan) founder and CEO Alia Rachid.

Speaking to Gulf Times, she said that the platform serves to bridge the gap in the local market and create a platform and brand FROMM, to showcase the innovations and creations of Qatari designers in this field and cater for both the local and international market.

The platform welcomes collaboration and entries from Qatari and other aspiring designers from different countries including Egypt, Turkiye, Lebanon, Italy and others from the region.

The platform helps designers at the whole stages and processes of the industry starting from the design process itself, collaboration with other experts in the field, showcasing the products, and the manufacturing and production processes in addition to marketing under one brand“FROMM”.

“For the past three years, we have been working closely with our member designers organising training sessions, workshops, creating the showroom collection, and papering with the exhibits. We have collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar graduate students, as a lot of talents are graduating from there. This resulted in our first accessories collection of interior design,” she said.

Rachid further stressed that building on such successes, the brand is set to focus its efforts on more expansion in the educational and training efforts to enhance local talents and launch more collections and workshops to showcase the new designs.“Our innovative collection has been well received at both the local Qatari market and in the Italian market. We launched a new collection of sofas, chairs, dining sets and interior design accessories in collaboration with two Qatari designers Kalthem al-Kuwari and Aiysha al-Mahanadi and others. We want designers, from Qatar and other countries, to always be in touch with our platform and stay updated for our upcoming workshops to further enrich the industry, building new pieces” she noted.

FROMM has various outlets and showrooms including Msheireb M7, 4th floor, Printemps Doha, the Gate Mall, Studio D DEcor, and Milan. Besides, FROMM can be reached through its website and various social media platforms.

“We are really happy to open our doors in M7 and other places in Qatar, as we hope to respond directly to the demands of Qatar's fast-growing design industry by empowering designers to explore, collaborate, and develop successful design projects. We encourage the design community, the public, and those looking for interior solutions to visit our FROMM Labs in Doha to experience the storytelling behind the Shurouq Collection and our upcoming projects,” Rachid said.

She also stressed that“FROMM is excited to join Qatar's first design biennial, under the patronage of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums. This highlights our dedication to Qatar's design scene. As a Qatari brand, from Msheireb to Milan, we also encourage cultural exchanges for our designers between Msheireb and Milan in luxury furniture design.”

Rachid hopes to lead luxury living and supplies, offering comprehensive furniture solutions in Doha and the region, stressing that her designers are open to incorporate local heritage elements in modern furniture and benefit from adapting global designs to the local needs and preferences.

