PM, Blinken Discuss Efforts To Broker Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received Friday phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During the call they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the efforts by the two countries to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Strip and accelerate the pace of bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza without obstacles, in addition to protecting civilians in accordance with humanitarian international law.
