Principal® Named As One Of America's Most JUST Companies

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa, March 1, 2024 /3BL/ - Principal Financial Group® has been named as one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital for 2024. This award recognizes Principal® for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“Our inclusion on the list of America's Most JUST Companies demonstrates our commitment to integrity and living out our core values as we work to expand access to financial security for people and businesses,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer at Principal.“It's great to know we're aligned to the issues that matter most to our stakeholders.”

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.

“American capitalism has to work for more Americans. For this to happen, the private sector, and especially big corporations, must take the lead in creating value for all their stakeholders,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker.“That's exactly what the JUST 100 are doing. They show that just business is better business.”

Methodology & Scoring

The top 100 companies – the JUST 100 – are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head. JUST evaluated 937 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 236 raw data points to produce the 2024 Rankings, featuring the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with nearly 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping approximately 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal .

1 As of December 31, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we've polled more than 170,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America's Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: .

Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Company®. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.​ ©2024 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

3409786-022024

####