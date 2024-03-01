A Pragmatic Approach To ESG

(MENAFN- 3BL) Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business and author, joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the role of business in society, including stakeholder capitalism, employee engagement, and measuring impact with data and technology. Listen in as they explore how ESG fits within the bigger picture of driving societal progress and achieving long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .