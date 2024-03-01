Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the expanding circle of violence in the region, and its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.

The two sides also discussed efforts related to negotiations to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In this regard, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts to bring the views of all parties closer together, as part of its efforts to enhance international peace and security.