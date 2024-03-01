Prime Minister Receives Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken.
The call dealt with discussing the close strategic relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the efforts of the two countries to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Strip and accelerate the pace of bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza without obstacles, in addition to protecting civilians in accordance with humanitarian international law.
