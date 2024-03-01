Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Afghan People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting the Afghan people and constantly hosting the meetings with the international parties to explore further engagement and coordination within the framework of promoting and protecting human rights, as well as ensuring dignified life for the Afghan people.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva HE Jowhara bint Abdulazziz Al Suwaidi during the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan within the framework of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

For long decades the Afghan people have been grappling with difficult conditions of conflicts, wars, natural disasters and terrorism, Al Suwaidi said, adding that Afghanistan currently faces very complex series of humanitarian, social, political, security and economic challenges that likewise affect the promotion and protection of human rights.

Al Suwaidi added that addressing these difficult conditions require further efforts to ensure the Afghan people receive the humanitarian and development aid and maintain dialogue with all Afghan parties to reach long-term and sustainable solutions that achieve greater stability and security.

In this context, she pointed out that the State of Qatar hosted the 2nd UN-sponsored meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan on February 18, noting that the convention witnessed the convergence of views with respect to the independent evaluation proposals on an integrated and coherent approach to engage with Taliban and handle the challenges in Afghanistan. She pointed out that this evaluation was approved in the UN Security Council resolution No. 2721.

The State of Qatar currently chairs the Core Group for the Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR), Al Suwaidi stated, outlining that the State of Qatar and Indonesia are poised to co-host the 2nd International Conference on Afghan Women's Education during 2024.