Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: CM Assures 'Strict Action', Warns Oppn Against 'Playing Politics'

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates: Popular eatery joint The Rameshwaram cafe, often frequented by celebrities, witnessed a blast on Friday, 1 March. Reports say 4 people were injured.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday confirmed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device exact cause of the blast has not been determined yet.
