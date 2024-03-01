'I Feel Ashamed...Entire Country Reeling With Anger': PM Modi On Sandeshkhali Incident

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal government over the alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali. The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, has said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue.

Addressing a gathering at Arambagh in Hooghly district, PM Modi said,“Sandeshkhali incidents are a matter of shame. For nearly 2 months, the prime accused was not arrested.”“The entire country is reeling with anger after seeing what TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali,” PM Modi said at the Arambagh rally PM also slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for maintaining silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors.“Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali.\"\"What the TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame,” he said at the rally the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, PM Modi said,“For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics are of prime importance rather than stand by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.“The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC,” he said.“TMC is to be defeated in Lok Sabha polls. This will start the countdown of its farewell from power in Bengal,” PM Modi stated at the fiasco over the disbursal of funds, PM Modi alleged,“The Centre is sending funds to Bengal, but TMC govt is not utilising them and creating blockades. The TMC is involved in corruption in all spheres of life - from appointment in govt jobs to cattle smuggling.”The Sandeshkhali region, located on the fringes of the Sunderbans, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month due to accusations against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts of sexual abuse and land usurpation TMC suspended Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh from the party for a period of six years. The West Bengal Police arrested the TMC leader on Thursday Sheikh, accused of atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days that witnessed violent protests led by local women and a fierce political slugfest.

MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107923398