Rihanna And Farmers' Protest: Why Grammy-Winning Pop Icon Is Getting Trolled For Her 2021 Tweet

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "International pop sensation Rihanna landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the internet remained abuzz over videos of her arrival at the Jamnagar airport or how much the Ambanis paid her for the visit, Rihanna was also trending for a social media post she made three years ago the video of Rihanna exiting the Jamnagar airport went viral on social media, the users were quick to remember how she shared a CNN story linked to the 2021 farmers' protest in New Delhi and captioned it as“Why aren't we talking about this?”What happened in 2021?The farmers from various states of India staged a protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Union government in September 2020. Fearing that the controversial laws' implementation might reduce their income and even create supply chain bottlenecks, many farmers' unions in the country joined the protest the protests spread across North India, the police used mild force in some regions to control the protestors. International media did an elaborate coverage of the protests and that was when Rihanna tweeted about the stir, Rihanna's post was not taken well by the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and she was severely trolled on social media. India's noted personalities including actor Kangana Ranaut, Gajendra Chauhan, and cricketer Pragyan Ojha condemned Rihanna for speaking on the matter the trolling continues....As Rihanna reached Jamnagar on Thursday, the social media users recollected the memories in 2021 and resumed the trolling. Notably, Rihanna's India visit coincided with a fresh round of farmers' protests which began on February 13 the 2021 farmers' protest, India's richest businessmen, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, faced the ire of farmers, who claimed that the government introduced the controversial farm laws to facilitate the billionaires' entry into the agriculture sector Punjab, the centre of the farmers' protest, the protesting farmers even vandalised 1,500 mobile towers of Reliance Jio while agitating against Ambani.
MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107923396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.