10 Must-See Travel Experiences In The World: Google Data Shows Two 'Most-Searched' Festivals Are Celebrated In Asia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Making international travel plans for 2024 but confused about where to go and the best time to visit. Luxury travel company Kuoni has recently released its list of the world's top must-see travel experiences that you can refer to. Europe has 4 destinations that the list recommends as 'top must-see travel experiences', while Japan and the United States grab two spots each

World's top 10 must-see travel experiencesNew York City - Visit in May and July to witness Manhattanhenge. Also known as Manhattan Solstice, this beautiful sight sees the sunrise and sunset align perfectly between the streets of New York City, giving those who have gathered the perfect sun shot amongst the sky-high buildings of Manhattan, Kuoni notesItaly: The best time to visit Italy is during the Venice Carnival, before Lent each year.

“The festival mainly features captivating masquerade costumes and masks, something that has been a tradition for many years”Brazil: Another pre-Lent celebration, Brazil's vibrant Rio Carnival sees millions of people taking to the streets to party.

Mexico: Mexico's 'Day of the Dead' which takes place in November is another festival that one should not miss.

The festival is about celebrating the memory of the deceased.“Part of the festivities includes preparing and offering food for the dead to show the living still care”United Kingdom: The Chelsea Flower Show in May is a 'must-see' event.

“With an awards ceremony for inspirational flowers, gardens and plants, it's a great way to gain inspiration if you're trying to level up your garden at home.”Japan: If you are planning to visit Japan then two seasons can be called the best time to visit the country - one, April – May when Golden Week happens and two, during Obon Festival in AugustUSA: If July seems tough for you to visit the US, then try to attend Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in October.

“This international balloon fiesta has been running since 1972 and sees around 600 balloons take to the sky, putting on an impressive colourful display for the visitors below.” It is a free-to-watch event, but be ready to pay a hefty sum if you are planning a rideFinland: The Northern Lights is considered one of the most magical and ethereal natural wonders on the planet and you can witness this if you visit Lapland in AprilGermany: If you are a beer lover then Oktoberfest in Munich, every year in October, is a 'must-see' festival for you. 'Oktoberfest' is often referred as the biggest beer festival in the world.

How Kuoni prepare the list?To rank the experiences, Kuoni looked for events that occur no more than twice a year and had the most Google searches.



MENAFN01032024007365015876ID1107923395