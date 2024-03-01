Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Owner Says 'Something Kept In Bag Exploded', 9 Injured | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An explosion rocked The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday. Nine people were injured in the incident, said officials. The co-founder of the famous cafe chain reported said two blasts, within just 10 seconds, occurred. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly confirmed that Rameshwaram cafe explosion on Friday noon was caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates hereWhile speaking with reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said somebody kept a bag at the cafe which exploded injuring some people. \"CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished,\" he was quoted by ANI as saying are all the details about Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 10 points1. Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said nine people were injured in the blast.“The CM and the Home Minister have been given complete information on the incident. Nine people were injured in the incident. An investigation is underway. We will get feedback from the FSL team,” he said. Three employees are among the nine injured .

Three of those injured were taken to a hospital nearby where staff said two of them had suffered minor injuries. The third had 40 percent burn injuries and was in intensive care, news agency PTI reported READ: The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, rocked by blast, is hub for food lovers: All you need to know about this cafe2. Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram cafe chain, told the local TV9 news channel on Friday that as per the information she received there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other. The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices lined up.3. She added that something kept in a bag had exploded. \"The explosion happened in the area where customers wash their hands. It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded,\" she was quoted as saying.4. While the exact cause of the blast is ascertained, a policeman at the site said a bomb squad would investigate the matter. \"The cafe had given its CCTV footage to help police investigate the cause of the blast,\" Rao said. Earlier, a team of forensic experts also collect evidence from the site of the explosion. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to visit the spot.5. Earlier, it was suspected that a cylinder blast had caused a fire at the cafe. Whitefield Fire Station said, \"We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshawaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation\".6. However, BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya said he spoke with \"Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj\", who informed Surya that \"the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion\". Surya added,“It seems to be a clear case of bomb blast.”7. A man who is working as a security guard at The Rameshwaram Cafe said,“I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel.”8. There were no ambulances, and the injured were transferred in auto-rickshaws, eyewitnesses at the Rameshwaram Cafe told News18.9. Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashok also launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state. \"The bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru is yet another glaring example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka ever since CM Siddaramaiah led Karnataka government came to power in the state,\" he tweeted.10. BJP MP PC Mohan also tweeted, \"Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru.\"(With inputs from agencies)

