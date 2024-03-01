Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Confirms Explosion Was Caused By 'IED Kept In Bag'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Rameshwaram Cafe explosion was caused by an explosive device kept inside the bag of a customer. Nine people were injured on Friday afternoon by the blast and subsequent fire at the popular eatery. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the low intensity improvised explosive device was kept within the premises some time after noon.

\"We are examining the CCTV footage. It was an explosive blast. We don't know who has done it. The police are at the spot. I have asked the home minister to review the situation,\" Siddaramaiah said.

The blast was initially attributed to a gas leak and forensic teams remain on site to gather details. CCTV footage is being scanned to check if there was any suspicious movement in and around the eatery in Whitefield. Security personnel have cordoned off the area and NIA, IB officials have been informed.

CM Siddaramaiah said that he had also asked the Home Minister also to visit the spot and review the situation READ: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast LIVE updates\"At 1.08 pm today, the fire department received a call about LPG leakage fire in the cafe. When our officers and teams reached the spot, there was no fire or flame. A bag which was lying behind a woman who was sitting with six other customers at the eatery exploded. It is suspected that the explosion could have been caused due to some object in that bag,\" TN Shivashankar, Director of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI official confirmed that“there is no sign of any leakage from the gas cylinders” as per the initial probe.

Eyewitnesses and patrons recalled hearing a \"loud noise\" before the area descended into \"absolute chaos\". One patron said there were around 35-40 people at the eatery at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)

