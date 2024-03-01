Varanasi Retains Top Position In UP's Health Ranking With 75% Rating

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Despite Uttar Pradesh's average performance in health parameters, Varanasi has retained its top position in the UP's health ranking dashboard in January. The district has secured a 75% score in the ranking in January. Whereas, the district's rating stood at 78% for the present financial year, according to a Hindustan Times report Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: As BJP wraps CEC meeting, 1st list of candidates to be out soon. 5 key pointsVaranasi has maintained its top position on the list for nearly eight consecutive months in Financial Year 2023-24. The district has maintained its top ranking after continuously following guidelines set by the district magistrate and chief development officer, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sandeep Chaudhary, according to the HT report Read: Rajya Sabha Polls today: INDIA bloc faces first electoral test in Uttar Pradesh. Here's whySituation of health services in Uttar PradeshAccording to the HT report, Uttar Pradesh's achievement for January in the health ranking dashboard stood at 58% in January. The state's performance remained at 62% for the present financial year so far. Varanasi managed to excel across all the 16 indicators utilised for calculating the performance in the dashboard Read: Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams: Big win for student power...: Rahul GandhiAt the block level, Baragaon PHC topped the list in the monthly health ranking dashboard. Sewapuri PHC secured the second spot on the list followed by, Arajiline CHC, Harhua PHC, Misirpur (Kashi Vidyapeeth) CHC, Pindra PHC, Cholapur CHC, Chiraigaon PHC, and the urban unit, reported HT Read: Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP wins big in UP, Himachal; Congress bags KarnatakaThe ranking of UP districts is prepared every month by keeping a track record of the performance of districts on multiple indicators like HIV testing in pregnancy, home-based new-born care, temporary means of family planning (Antara, Chhaya, Copper-T, PPIUCD and IUCD) and caesarean delivery relative to CHC delivery. Notably, Varanasi has topped in most of the indicators the past few months, Varanasi has also performed well in services like caesarean delivery, prenatal check-ups, complete vaccination of children, and availability of ASHA workers, relative to temporary means of family planning and delivery in CHC.

