Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Explain How Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Happened: 'Youngster Ate Breakfast, Left A Bag And...'

- Live Mint) "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday confirmed the use of a small improvised explosive device (IED) in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. Shedding light on the explosion that rocked the popular eatery in the city, Shivakumar said that the blast occurred at around 1 pm on Friday. \"It was a low-intensity blast,\" he said said a youngster had come and \"kept a small bag which exploded after an hour\". The timer was fixed for a blast to happen after an hour. As many as 10 people were injured in the explosion that rocked the famous cafe, Shivakumar said Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Live Updates here\"All of those injured are out of danger...It is not a very big bomb, our officers are saying. But still, we have to do our duty,\" he said, adding that the Forensic Science Laboratory and the bomb squad are investigating the matter.\"More than seven-eight groups have also been formed to probe the incident. We are looking at all angles (including the terror angle)...,\" DK Shivakumar said also asked all the“Bangloreans to not worry”.Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was reported that the person who had taken the token from the cashier had breakfast at the cafe and left the bag there. \"Around eight people were injured in the incident,\" he said READ: The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, rocked by blast, is hub for food lovers: All you need to know about this cafeSiddaramaiah said the investigation into the explosion is going on in full swing and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.\"Preliminary investigations revealed a small improvised explosive device, more information will be available after the full report,\" the CM posted on X.ALSO READ: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Owner says 'something kept in bag exploded', 9 injured | 10 points\"Such an incident should not have happened in the state. Another such incident happened in Mangalore. Whoever did this will be found out and strict action will be taken against them,\" he said asked political parties to not indulge in politics at this time Shivakumar and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, along with DGP Alok Mohan, visited the Bengaluru explosion site for inspection on Friday. A team from the National Investigation Agency also visited the explosion site in the Whitefield area.
