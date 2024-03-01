Cricketers At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, is poised to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, this July. The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to commence this Friday, attracting the early arrival of celebrities to partake in the joyous celebrations.

The pre-wedding festivities, commencing this Friday, have already become the talk of the town, drawing in celebrities from various domains. Cricket stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan, Zaheer Khan, Nicolas Pooran, Trent Boult, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo and Tilak Varma have made their presence felt, adding a touch of glamour to the upcoming event.