Triptii Dimri Reveals Her Parents Had 'Taken Aback' After Watching Intimate Scenes In 'Animal'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Triptii Dimri has admitted that her parents were 'caught aback' by her intimate scenes in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'. Her performance 'Animal' helped her acquire notoriety and not only was she dubbed the national crush due to her performance in the film, but she also drew attention with her brazen intimate scenes with Ranbir. In a recent interview, Triptii mentioned that she and her family had extensive discussions regarding the significance of that part in the film.

Triptii reveals her parent's reaction to intimate scenes

Triptii told Vogue India that her parents were completely rattled when they saw it. She had to have a lengthy conversation about why that scenario was important. However, the actress acknowledged that her parents were proud of her. Triptii described another incident that occurred shortly after the premiere of her debut picture, Laila Majnu. His father had summoned her on stage during a family gathering, "He just wanted to show off, but I went blank. That is how terrified I was. It took a long time for me to get used to being in the public eye," she explained.

Triptii had earlier mentioned in the interview that her parents were taken aback and that they had never seen anything like this in film, and their daughter did it. She said that it took them some time to get over the scene. However, they were really sweet to me and were like, "You shouldn't have done that, but it's fine. As parents, we will undoubtedly feel this."

"I told them I wasn't doing anything wrong. It is my profession, and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I see no problem with it. I am an actor, and I have to be honest with the characters that I play, which I did," she said.

Triptii's role in 'Animal'

Triptii's popularity has surged after the publication of Animal. The actress's popularity has increased dramatically after the film's premiere. Triptii Dimri's following has grown by 320 percent in the previous few days. The actress had 6 lakh followers until last year and now has 5 million. Triptii is followed by popular stars like as Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Kusha Kapila, among others.