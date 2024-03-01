Kerala: Professor Stabbed At NIT Calicut Campus; Accused Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: A professor at NIT Calicut, Jayachandran of the Civil Engineering department, was stabbed on Friday afternoon in Mukkam, Kozhikode. The assailant, Vinod from Salem, Tamil Nadu, attacked him near the NIT campus library. Following the incident, Vinod Kumar was apprehended by Kunnamangalam police.

Vinod Kumar, not affiliated with NIT, is under police custody as authorities strive to gather more details. The victim was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

In the ongoing investigation, Vinod Kumar's statements to the police have been inconsistent. Initially, he claimed to have been classmates with the professor at IIT Delhi, but later retracted his statement.

The police are delving into the motives behind the attack and tracing the accused's movements on the NIT campus. Interrogations with Vinod Kumar are underway as the authorities seek to unravel further information regarding the incident.

(More details awaited...)