Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Mysterious Object Found Sparks Social Media Buzz, Investigation Underway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a startling incident that shook Bengaluru, a mysterious explosion occurred at the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundanahalli on Friday. While the exact number of injured individuals remains unknown, authorities have already transferred five people to the hospital.

The explosion, which resulted in a fire, prompted a rapid response from both police and fire personnel. Reports indicate that bomb squads and forensic teams are currently at the scene to determine the cause of the blast.

Amidst unconfirmed reports suggesting the discovery of a mysterious object in a bag at the blast site, social media witnessed a surge of speculation. However, officials informed PTI that the fire at the popular eatery may have resulted from a suspected cylinder blast. An official confirmation awaits completion of the investigation.

Shocked residents of Bengaluru took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to express their concerns regarding the unfortunate incident. Many eagerly await official clarification from the city's authorities, while several viral videos depict the aftermath of the explosion.

