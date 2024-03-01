               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's Presence Sparks Excitement (WATCH)


3/1/2024 2:00:25 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant became electrifying with the arrival of cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. The glamorous couple's dazzling presence infused an extra dose of star power into the already opulent event, generating heightened anticipation for the upcoming wedding.

MENAFN01032024007385015968ID1107923334

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search