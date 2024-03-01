Sandeshkhali Row: PM Modi Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee And INDIA Bloc, Says 'Country Is Enraged'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 1) addressed the Sandeshkhali case, where Trinamool Congress and other alliance parties of the INDIA bloc face scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment against Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. Arrested after being on the run for nearly over 50 days, Shahjahan's actions have ignited a national debate.

Speaking on the issue for the first time since January 5, PM Modi criticized TMC, asserting that the entire country is angered by the treatment meted out to the women in Sandeshkhali.

Maharashtra: 16-year-old stripped, spit on, and beaten at Aurangabad Madrasa over alleged Rs 100 watch theft

Expressing his deep concern, PM Modi highlighted the gravity of the situation in Sandeshkhali, condemning the state government for its alleged mishandling of the case. He emphasized that the soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a key historical figure, would be distressed by the events.

PM Modi accused the party of shielding Sheikh Shahjahan and asserted that the police had to intervene and make the arrest only after sustained pressure from BJP leaders.

The Prime Minister targeted Trinamool Congress's slogan 'ma mati manush' (mother, soil, people), suggesting that the soul of Raja Rammohan Roy, a prominent social reformer, would be grieving over the plight of women in Bengal.

PM Modi credited the BJP leaders for exerting pressure on the government, leading to the arrest of the accused. He specifically pointed out that the Bengal Police yielded to the strength and persistence of the BJP leaders, underscoring the power of collective action.

Jharkhand: PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects

The Prime Minister directly challenged Mamata Banerjee, questioning whether the votes of certain individuals held more value to her than the suffering of women. He called on Mamata to reflect on her priorities and urged her to show some shame in the face of the ongoing crisis in Bengal.