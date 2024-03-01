Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: CCTV Footage Captures Moment IED Explosion Took Place (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday afternoon, a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast

rocked the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, leaving nine individuals seriously injured. The sudden blast at one of the city's popular eateries in Kundalahalli, under the HAL Police Station jurisdiction, triggered chaos as patrons rushed to flee for safety. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that

CCTV footage showed a man leaving a bag at the cafe, leading to initial suspicions regarding the cause of the explosion.

The Chief Minister revealed that the state's home minister is en route to the cafe to assess the situation. He also expressed that this blast marks the first such incident under his government's tenure. The confirmation sheds light on the nature of the incident, prompting authorities to intensify investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the moment the explosion took place has gone viral on social media. Here's a look at the video:

The injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. Senior police officials are currently on-site, conducting investigations. The deployment of the dog squad, fingerprint experts, and bomb disposal unit underscores the gravity of the situation, as authorities work to ascertain the cause of the explosion and ensure public safety.

NIA and IB officials have been informed, the Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan said.

"At 1.08 pm today, the fire department received a call about LPG leakage fire in the cafe. When our officers and teams reached the spot, there was no fire or flame. A bag which was lying behind a woman who was sitting with six other customers at the eatery exploded. It is suspected that the explosion could have been caused due to some object in that bag," TN Shivashankar, Director of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.

Ruling out about the possibility of any gas cylinder leakage, the officer said, "I along with my team of officers inspected the spot. But there is no sign of any leakage from the gas cylinder. We have checked it. Another LPG gas cylinder inside the kitchen which was used for tea and coffee was also checked but there is no leakage from it as well. There is no sign of gas leakage from any cylinders at the spot as per our initial probe."

Situated in Whitefield's bustling Brookfield area, the cafe serves as a focal point within this vibrant neighborhood, known for its blend of business activities and technological innovation. Typically bustling with employees from nearby offices, especially during lunch hours, the cafe enjoys a steady flow of patrons seeking respite and refreshment amidst the bustling tech hub.

Edison, an eyewitness told PTI, "I was waiting outside the eatery for my turn when suddenly we heard a loud noise... an explosion. We got scared not knowing what it was. There were around 35-40 people at the eatery. They all started rushing out and there was absolute chaos. They started saying that a cylinder exploded. But we don't know exactly what happened."

Amruth, employed at a nearby private firm, had just placed his order when he was startled by a deafening explosion.

"I was waiting outside the cafe after placing my order and the blast took place...we saw some four people were injured. In no time, ambulance and fire engine rushed in. Police teams were here. They started rescuing people...," he said.