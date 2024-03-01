Man Falls To Death Off Delhi Flyover After Being Hit By Car

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A man on a two-wheeler died as he fell off a flyover in Delhi's Badarpur area after being hit by a car on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pratap Singh, 35, a resident of New Seemapuri area and working as an Assistant Manager at the Yamaha showroom in Noida.

Police said information was received at the Badarpur police station in the evening from the Apollo Hospital, that a man had been involved in an accident opposite NTPC gate No 1 and was brought to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The deceased was identified, and during the inquiry, it was revealed that Singh was travelling from the Faridabad to Sarita Vihar on his scooter.

"When he was on the Badarpur flyover near Tughlakabad metro station, his scooter was hit from behind by a car. As a result of this accident/impact, he fell from the flyover onto the service road," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

The DCP said that his relatives have been notified, and legal action is being taken. The driver of the offending vehicle, Virender Rana, 35, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has also been apprehended, he added.