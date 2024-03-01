'Will Ponder If BJP Gives LS Ticket', Another Bihar Cong MLA Hints At Switching Sides

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 2 (IANS) After as many as seven MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan jumped ship to the NDA in Bihar recently, Neetu Singh, the Congress MLA from Hisua constituency in Nawada district, on Friday hinted at following suit by saying that she will think of joining the BJP if the latter offers her a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I have no complaints against the party. However, the people of Nawada want a local MP and hence I am demanding a Lok Sabha ticket from the Congress. Most MPs who represented Nawada were from other districts. If the BJP offers me a Lok Sabha ticket from Nawada, I will think about it,” Singh told mediapersons in Patna.

Recently, seven MLAs, including five from the RJD and two from the Congress, have turned rebellious since February 12.

The latest in the list is Bharat Bind, the RJD MLA from Bhabhua in Kaimur district, who went over and sat with the BJP legislators during the House proceedings on the last day of the budget session on Friday.

Earlier, Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahalad Yadav from the RJD joined the NDA camp during the floor test of Nitish Kumar's government on February 12.

Three more MLAs -- Sidhartha Saurav and Murari Prasad Gautam from the Congress and Sangita Kumari from the RJD -- also went with the NDA on February 27.