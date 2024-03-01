Another RJD MLA Quits Party To Join BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 1 (IANS) RJD's Bharat Bind on Friday became the fifth MLA to quit the party and shift to the BJP.

Earlier, RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, Prahlad Yadav, and Sangeeta Kumari had quit to join the BJP. Two Congress MLAs, Sidhartha Saurav, and Murari Prasad Gautam also quit their party and joined the BJP.

Bind, elected on the RJD ticket from Bhabhua Assembly constituency in Kaimur district, said: "I have no complaints with any leader of the party, I came out of the party on my own. It is a democracy and it is my personal decision to go with the BJP."

"I am inspired by the works and vision of PM Narendra Modi and hence, decided to go with the BJP. He is coming to Bihar and it is a good thing."

Asked about the action the RJD will take against him, Bind said: "We are ready to face the action. I am expecting some more MLAs to come out from the party."

Reacting to the latest defection, RJD Vice President Uday Narayan Chaudhary accused the BJP of forcibly including the MLAs of Mahagathbandhan in the party. "Such acts are weakening the democratic structure of the country. The way it is inducting the MLAs of Mahagahtbandhan, it is proving that BJP has become weak in the country. People of the country are watching the undemocratic act of the BJP and they will give answers during the Lok Sabha election," he said.