IVPL 2024: Richard Levi Stars As Red Carpet Delhi Beat Telangana Tigers To Reach Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Greater Noida (U.P), March 1 (IANS) Richard Levi slammed 72 runs off 27 balls as Red Carpet Delhi defeated Telangana Tigers by five wickets and stormed into the semifinal of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Friday.

Telangana Tigers posted 215/6 in the allotted 20 overs but Red Carpet Delhi chased down the target with 25 balls to spare on the back of a combined batting effort from the side. Levi was named as the Player of the Match for his superb knock.

Put into bat first, Telangana Tigers suffered an early blow in the first over. The runs came quickly but Telangana lost two more wickets in the powerplay and were reduced to 49/3 in the sixth over.

Shaik Sameer and Ravi Kumar stitched an 84-run partnership to help revive the innings. In the death overs, Shashi slammed 48 runs in 15 balls as Telangana Tigers reached 215/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 216, Red Carpet Delhi got off to a great start with Levi and Farman Ahmed smashing 48 runs in three overs, setting the tone for the chase. Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse all contributed with the bat as Red Carpet Delhi chased down the target.

With this win, Red Carpet Delhi also reached the semifinals of the IVPL. VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Warriors and Mumbai Champions are the other teams in the semifinals. The semifinals will be played on Saturday while the final is slated for Sunday.