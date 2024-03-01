'Ours Isn't A Govt Of Loot & Lies Like Congress’, Raj CM Counters Ashok Gehlot

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday launched a counter-attack against former CM and senior Congressman Ashok Gehlot at a public meeting over the latter's criticism of the present state government, saying the Congress government used to be run from hotels, while the BJP regime works on the basis of values.

Sharma also said that Gehlot should see his manifesto to check how many 'fake' announcements were made.

"This is not a government of loot and lies like the Congress. This is a double-engine government of the BJP, which is necessary for development. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party, not your Congress Gehlot Saheb,” Sharma said.

He also asked Gehlot "how much did the Congress misuse power?"

“Look inside yourself to see what the Congress government did not do. This is the BJP party which runs on ideas and values. We always keep in mind what we have promised.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promises he had made. You people had said that Article 370 will not be removed, but see, it has been removed. This is the wonder of Narendra Modi,” Sharma said.