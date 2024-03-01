Delhi HC Rebukes MCD Over Unpaid Salaries, Warns Of Dissolution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday rebuked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its failure to pay the unpaid dues and arrears, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, to its employees.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora expressed dismay over the MCD's financial mismanagement, questioning its ability to fulfill essential responsibilities such as maintaining roads, hospitals, and development activities in the national capital while failing to meet its payroll obligations.

The court was hearing a series of petitions, some dating back to 2017 and others filed during the Covid-19 pandemic, regarding the issue of non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCD employees, including retired personnel.

Despite the MCD's counsel assuring the court that salaries and pensions up to January of the current year had been disbursed, the bench demanded prompt resolution of the outstanding arrears of the 7th CPC.

It gave the MCD an ultimatum, asking it to either rectify its financial predicament independently or face dissolution.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan pulled up the MCD's counsel, saying that the court had provided ample opportunities over the past seven years for the civic body to rectify its inefficiencies.

The court also expressed displeasure over the lack of tangible progress, noting the dire consequences of the MCD's negligence on its employees.

The court demanded a clear affidavit from the MCD detailing the amount of outstanding arrears and scheduled the next hearing for March 28.