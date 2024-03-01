'They Sold Their Souls': Himachal CM Slams Rebel Congress Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, March 1 (IANS) A day after the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh was almost averted, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that some Congress MLAs sold their souls and went against the party ethics to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Those who betrayed the party and above all played with the sentiments of the people of the state won't be spared even by the almighty," he said at a public meeting in Dharampur in Solan district's Kasuali Assembly constituency.

"Six rebel MLAs, escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Haryana Police, reached Shimla by helicopter but abstained themselves from the House when the budget was supposed to be passed on February 28 with a motive to overthrow the government," the Chief Minister said.

"It seemed the BJP could not digest numerous welfare schemes, launched by the government to benefit the people. In the first budget, the government took measures to curb corruption and also many provisions were made in the budget for the welfare of the people," he added.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that he is not afraid of conspiracies being hatched against him.

"My people are my strength and I am bound and committed to serve them until my last breath," he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the elected government.

"Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur was hungry for power, whereas for me my people are my priority. The government will complete its five years tenure," he added.