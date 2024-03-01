DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Star In Stunning Win Over RBI (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Veteran India players Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as their team DY Patil Blue beat RBI by nine wickets in the 18th edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.

After opting to bat, RBI were bowled out for a paltry 112 in 19.4 overs, despite an opening stand worth 45 between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Pranay Sharma. The chief wicket-takers for DY Blue were Pariskshit Valsangkar (4-15) and Karsh Kothari (3-12).

In their response the Blue rode to their victory thanks to an unbroken second wicket stand between Dhawan (45 not out off 29 balls, 7x4, 1x6) and Karthik (36 not out off 21b, 6x4), as the target was chased down in just 10.5 overs.

In the other game played in the afternoon at the DY Patil University Ground, CAG outclassed Nirlon Sports Club by seven wickets in a low-scoring encounter. Batting first Nirlon were shot out for a mere 98 in 15.5 overs, with Jayesh Pokhar's unbeaten 38 being the lone ranger.

For CAG the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (4-25) and Writwick Chatterjee (3-25). In their response, CAG chased down the paltry score in just 8.3 overs to finish on 99 for three. Earlier, seam-bowling all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni starred with an all-round show for Jain Irrigation in their seven-wicket win over BPCL at the DY Patil University Ground.

Kulkarni, who played for India in the men's U19 World Cup in South Africa last month, made an unbeaten 84 off 52 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes. He also picked up 1-22 in his three overs with the ball.

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium, Indian Oil chased down Mumbai Customs' total of 142 for eight with six wickets thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Ankush Bains' resourceful 50 off 49 balls with four boundaries and a six. Saturday and Sunday are break days in the tournament. Action resumes on Monday.

Brief Scores: Group D: Mumbai Customs 142-8 in 20 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 31, Sachin Yadav 28; Rohan Raje 2-12, M Siddharth 2-21, Vaibhav Arora 2-42) lost to Indian Oil 143-4 in 19.4 overs (Ankush Bains 50, Aditya Tare 32; Parag Khanapurkar 2-24) by six wickets.

Group B: RBI 112 in 19.4 overs (Pranay Sharma 33, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 24; Parikshit Valsangkar 4-15, Karsh Kothari 3-12) lost to DY Patil Blue 113-1 in 10.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45 not out, Dinesh Karthik 36 not out) by nine wickets

Group A: BPCL 168-9 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 37, Anukul Roy 34; Mayank Yadav 4-26) lost to Jain Irrigation 172-3 in 19 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 84 not out, Sachin Dhas 37; Sakib Hussain 2-36) by seven wickets.

Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 98 in 15.5 overs (Jayesh Pokhar 38 not out; Sanveer Singh 4-25, Writwick Chatterjee 3-25) lost to CAG 99-3 in 8.3 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 27, R Sanjay 26, Varun Lavande 24) by seven wickets