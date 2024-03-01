ThinkMarkets Bolsters MENA Presence by Acquiring DFSA Licence

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) ThinkMarkets, the leading multi-asset trading provider, has expanded its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the recent regulatory approval for a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This new licence allows ThinkMarkets to onboard clients in the UAE and provide its new client base with access to the broker's innovative trading platform, ThinkTrader, featuring advanced tools including: Signal Centre, TrendRisk Scanner and Traders’ Gym .



The acquisition of the DFSA licence forms part of ThinkMarkets' wider global expansion strategy, with the company recently also acquiring licences in other new markets around the world, including Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and New Zealand Financial Markets Authority (FMA).



Commenting on the new DFSA licence, ThinkMarkets co-CEO and co-founder, Faizan Anees said, "We are delighted to have obtained the DFSA licence. The UAE and wider MENA region is a high-growth market, and this new licence will now enable us to onboard new clients from this area in a regulated and secure way. At ThinkMarkets, we're always seeking ways to give our clients an exceptional trading experience with our proprietary platform ThinkTrader, thousands of trading instruments to chose from, and regulation, are fundamental parts to achieving this. Our new DFSA licence will help better serve our customer-base, while also helping extend ThinkMarkets' presence into new, strategic markets in the region."



With this strategic expansion, ThinkMarkets reaffirms its commitment to broadening its global

footprint and enhancing access to superior trading services for clients around the world. As

ThinkMarkets continues to navigate the complexities of global markets, it remains focused on

setting new standards for excellence in the multi-asset landscape of the MENA region and

beyond.



About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information please visit the ThinkMarkets website.



Press Office contact:

