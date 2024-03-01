Judicial Recovery Filings In Brazil Soar By 60% In January

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) January witnessed a sharp 62% increase in judicial recovery requests in Brazil , totaling 149 cases, reports Serasa Experian.



This rise compares to last year's same month and shows a 46.1% increase from December 2023.



Small and micro businesses led with 99 filings, followed by medium (32) and large companies (18). The service sector topped the list, with commerce and industry following.



Luiz Rabi, an economist at Serasa Experian, links this surge to businesses facing insolvency risks, highlighted by last year's record 6.6 million negative business registrations.



Despite emerging signs of economic recovery, such as reduced inflation and interest rates, the impact on judicial recovery processes is slow to materialize.







Serasa Experian's analysis includes monthly bankruptcy and recovery data, indicating the economic landscape's challenges.



Bankruptcy requests slightly dropped by 4.2% from January 2023 to 69 in January 2024, with a notable 43.8% increase from December 2023.



Small and micro-enterprises predominated these filings, emphasizing the ongoing economic strain across sectors and the need for recovery support.

