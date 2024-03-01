Antônio De Rueda Leads União Brasil Party Into A New Era

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Antônio de Rueda's election as União Brasil's president marks a pivotal moment. His victory over Luciano Bivar, with whom he previously aligned, ends a fiercely contested race.



Rueda's unanimous win at the party's National Convention, initially disrupted by Bivar, signals a new direction for the party formed from the PSL and Democrats merger.



União Brasil is a liberal-conservative party in Brazil , positioned as center-right.









Merged from the Democrats and Social Liberal Party, it's a blend of liberal conservatism and economic liberalism, aiming to address diverse issues.



Rueda's triumph illustrates a major shift in the party's dynamics, steering it towards unity and purpose.















Rueda's victory speech highlights vision for transparent, ethical, democratically governed Brazil focused on socio-economic growth.



His election, backed unanimously by party affiliates, including over 50 deputies, eight senators, and four governors, reflects União Brasil's cohesion and strong resolve.



Rueda's leadership promises to focus on Brazilians' needs, pushing for democracy , freedom, and solutions to national challenges.



He commits to promoting open dialogue across government branches, aiming for a prosperous and equitable Brazil.



However, this vision is built on democratic principles that have spurred social and economic advancement.



Under Rueda, União Brasil aims to foster constructive discourse, envisioning a Brazil fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

