Brazil’S Fish Farming Grows By 3.1% In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil saw its fish farming output hit 887,029 metric tons. This was a 3.1% rise over the 860,355 metric tons from the year before.



Francisco Medeiros, the head of the Brazilian Aquaculture Association (Peixe BR), announced this news. He did so at the 2024 Yearbook launch on Thursday, the 29th.



Tilapia led in farming , making up 579,080 metric tons of this total. Indigenous species like tambaqui, pacu, and pintado added 263,479 metric tons or 29.7%.



Meanwhile, other fish, such as carp, trout, and pangasius, contributed 44,470 metric tons, or about 5%.



Paraná stayed ahead as the biggest producer, with 273,227 metric tons. The South led the regions, offering 30.6% of Brazil's fish.







It was followed by the Northeast with 27.3%, the Southeast with 23.8%, and the Center-West with 18.3%.



This year, Peixe BR's survey marked ten years. It has shown remarkable growth in Brazil's fish farming since 2014.



Production surged from 578,800 metric tons to 887,029 metric tons, a 53.25% increase. The yearly growth rate averaged 5.325%.



This growth has boosted fish consumption per person in Brazil to 4.35 kg per year.



On the global market, Brazil sold 6,815 metric tons of farmed fish in 2023. This earned them US$ 24.7 million, 4% more than in 2022.



This progress is crucial. It shows how Brazil is becoming a key player in global aquaculture.



The sector's growth not only meets more domestic demand but also expands Brazil's presence in international markets.

