Brazil Targets 2025 Budget Savings With Social Security And Farming Reviews

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government plans potential savings in the 2025 Budget Guidelines Law by auditing INSS and Proagro expenses.



This move is part of a broader public finance reform aimed at enhancing budgetary discipline.



The Ministry of Planning and Budget (MPO ) plans to present these savings in the LDO to Congress by April 15, integrating them into the annual budget.



In addition, this reflects a strategic approach to fiscal management, emphasizing the need for periodic reviews of government expenditures.



Sergio Firpo, MPO's Secretary, notes that the focus includes various INSS-operated programs, highlighting the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility.







However, this year a special focus on pension benefits reveals the government's largest expenditure under scrutiny.



Anticipate a R$10 billion ($2 billion) saving for 2024, primarily driven by the Atestmed program, leveraging AI to prevent medical certificate fraud.



2024 forecasts modest R$12.5 billion savings; 2025 expectations are higher with full Atestmed implementation and fraud-prevention measures.



The initiative extends beyond INSS, with the LDO also expected to outline savings from Proagro, a rural insurance program facing skyrocketing costs.



After disbursing R$9.4 billion last year, significantly over its budget, the government is considering rule changes to curb expenses.



In short, expense review balances fiscal adjustments with economic support, emphasizing sustainable financial planning in Brazil's policy landscape.

