Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, highlighted the critical balance of being prepared for conflict without overemphasizing war risks.



She underscored the necessity of rebuilding, replenishing, and modernizing the armed forces of EU member states in a European Parliament discussion.



The goal is to ensure the EU has the operational capabilities and adequate resources to face potential challenges.



Breton urges defense industry adaptation to geopolitical shifts, advocating a war economy mindset.







The E faces a shortage in military reserves, prompting Brussels to advocate for pre-planned orders to bolster the regional defense sector and enhance production capabilities.



In addition, this comes as the EU's involvement in the Ukraine conflict raises concerns over immediate weapons demand and potential shortages.



In response, the Commission is setting up a defense industrial reserve and conflict-ready infrastructure.



Von der Leyen plans to introduce the first European Defens Industrial Strategy, emphasizing "spend more, spend better, spend European."



However, this initiative focuses on joint defense procurement, aiming to consolidate EU defense efforts.

Boosting Ammunition Production

The EU plans to rapidly increase ammunition manufacturing, allocating €500 million to produce one million rounds in a year.



Encourage member states to redirect some structural funds toward military production, committing to a 2% GDP investment in defense.



Additionally, the Commission will introduce legislation to support munitions production and reinforce the European defense industry.



This aims to streamline authorization processes and reduce bureaucratic and regulatory barriers, making it easier for armament firms to expand production or open new facilities.



In short, the objective mirrors the U.S. approach to arms procurement, facilitating a more robust and responsive EU defense posture.

