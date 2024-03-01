Luxury Real Estate Draws Global Buyers To Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, people from China and Russia are flocking to Southeast Asia for its luxury real estate.



Daniel Bian's story shows why. After buying a high-end condo in Bangkok, he felt a freedom he hadn't experienced in years, as SCMP reported a couple of months ago.



His words, "I feel alive. I feel free," highlight the region's appeal.



Big projects in places like Phuket, Thailand, and Danang, Vietnam, cater to those seeking upscale homes.



Central Group's development in Phuket is a prime example. They're building 190 luxurious condos, set to offer hotel-like amenities.



This project, worth 5 billion baht ($139 million), targets wealthy buyers from China and Russia.







But the region's draw isn't just about fancy homes. Stability, top schools, and excellent healthcare attract investors too.



Thailand is making it easier for rich people to move there. In 2022, it issued many long-term visas to wealthy individuals, a big jump from 2019.



A new visa for skilled professionals got thousands of applications in its first year.



Yet, this boom in luxury properties raises issues.



It's causing environmental concerns and fears of a property bubble. Development is taking over green spaces, and property prices are skyrocketing.



Still, Southeast Asia's luxury property market is thriving. It offers freedom, luxury, and safety.



The warm weather and relaxed rules for Russian buyers add to its charm.



Southeast Asia's appeal is strong, with a record number of condos in Phuket and more Chinese and Russian buyers.



People are looking for a place where they can live a better, more luxurious life.

