Four Injured In Explosion At Cafe In India's Bengaluru, Police Say

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) At least four people were injured in a blast at a café in India's technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, as confirmed by the local authorities.

The incident unfolded during the bustling lunch hour, when the Rameshwaram cafe typically attracts crowds from nearby offices, according to a report by Reuters.

The exact cause of the explosion remains shrouded in mystery, with a policeman stationed at the scene indicating that a bomb squad had been summoned to conduct a thorough investigation.

Images broadcast on television depicted significant damage within the cafe, with one particular shot capturing a damaged pillar, a testament to the force unleashed by the explosion. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moments following the blast, describing the chaos and confusion that ensued.

Shabarish, one of the witnesses present at the scene, recounted hearing a deafening sound followed by the sight of smoke billowing from the affected area. His testimony provides a glimpse into the immediate aftermath of the explosion, underscoring the shock and panic experienced by those present.

Amidst the turmoil, it became evident that several individuals sustained injuries, with reports indicating wounds to their arms and legs.

While initial reports suggested that at least five people had been injured, official confirmation from the authorities was still pending at the time of reporting. The lack of concrete information only served to heighten tensions and deepen concerns within the community.

Medical responders swiftly transported three of the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Among them, two individuals were fortunate to have suffered minor injuries, while the third victim faced a far more critical situation, with 40% burn injuries necessitating intensive care.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the blast, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of public safety and the need for swift and thorough responses to such emergencies.

