IWD 2024: Meet The Women Behind Pret A Manger UAE

Dubai Internet City, meet some of the brands females that are helping to serve the city Pret's delicious, fresh, and organic food and beverages.

Ewa Szymulewska, Group Manager:

Ewa Szymulewska is a dedicated professional with a passion for hospitality flowing through her veins. Her adventure with Pret A Manger began in 2006 in London, where she started as a team member at the first store on the iconic Oxford Street. Over the years, Ewa's commitment and hard work led her to climb the ranks, and in 2013, she achieved the position of General Manger for her Pret store.

In 2016, Ewa seized a new opportunity in Dubai and joined Emirates Leisure Retail, where

she played a pivotal role in opening the first Pret store in Terminal 1. Her expertise and

leadership skills were further demonstrated in 2017 where she traveled to Singapore to

support the opening of the first Pret store in the country – a worldwide Pret superstar!

Throughout her journey, Ewa has been deeply involved in the opening of all Pret stores in

Dubai, contributing to their success, Ewa has proven time and time again that she knows

what works for this market in terms of product and service. She takes pride in nurturing and developing her teams, watching them grow alongside her. In October 2022, Ewa's dedication and achievements were recognized, and she was promoted to Group Manager, now overseeing all Pret stores in Dubai.

Ewa attributes her success to the support of her exceptional managers, and the hard work of her teams. She continues to be an inspiring leader, driving excellence and growth with the Pret A Manger brand.

Below, meet some of the team members that Ewa has helped nurture and mentor in their

own Pret careers.

Teresa Fusio, Outlet Manager:

Teresa is a seasoned hospitality professional with a strong background in leadership and

team management. Currently serving as an outlet manager at Pret a Manger in Dubai, who

recently opened their seventh store in Dubai Internet City. Teresa has been at the forefront of store openings, operations and focuses largely on team morale and development.

With her experience as an assistant manager at ELR- Pret A Manger, Dubai, Teresa has

honed her abilities in training supervising and evaluating staff, as well as driving business

growth through sales.

Teresa continues to make a positive impact at Pret A Manger for her fellow colleagues and

believes in creating a safe space for her team to develop and grow.

Krizza Reverente, Outlet Manager:

Krizza is an accomplished hospitality professional with a rich background in hotel and

restaurant management. Her journey to Pret started from cashier to customer service and

sales where she learnt the importance of dealing with customers and helping with inquiries

and concerns.

Krizza's dedication and leadership abilities led her to roles of increasing responsibility, she

now holds the title of outlet manager at Pret A Manger, Emirates Leisure Retail Dubai. In this role she has demonstrated a keen eye for detail and passion, Krizza is known for her strong work ethic, natural leadership, and ability to develop and motivate her teams.