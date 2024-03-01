(MENAFN- Baystreet) AtkinsRéalis

3/1/2024 10:05 AM EST

Vista Gold Corp.3/1/2024 10:01 AM ESQuarterhill Inc.3/1/2024 9:45 AM ESTLightspeed Commerce Inc.2/29/2024 3:22 PM ESTAlta Copper Corp2/29/2024 3:13 PM ESTWinpak Ltd.2/29/2024 12:02 PM ESTNorthcliff Resources Ltd.2/29/2024 10:08 AM ESTElse Nutrition Holdings Inc.2/29/2024 10:01 AM ESTKnight Therapeutics Inc.,2/29/2024 9:55 AM ESTAvant Brands Inc2/29/2024 9:49 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 1, 2024

Stocks in Play

3/1/2024 - 9:55 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Says its U.S. operations has demonstrated its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace by achieving a perfect score for the third year in a row in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2023 Corporate Equality Index. The HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking tool measuring corporate policies, practices and benefits related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace inclusion. CGI Inc.

shares T.A are trading up $0.61 at $156.43.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks