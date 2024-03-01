World Continues To Be Silent About Rights Of Western Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the whole world is talking about the rights of the
Armenians who left Garabagh voluntarily, but they are still silent
about the Western Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports,
citing the Chairman of the Management Board of the Western
Azerbaijani Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, as he said at the
conference on "Increasing civil society in the field of
environmental balance and human rights protection".
The chairman emphasized that the value of the property, cattle,
and gardens of the refugees who came from Armenia was calculated
based on the documents collected by the Azerbaijan Refugee
Society:
"The material damage to the refugee population is 2.5 billion US
dollars. The damage is 17.5 billion US dollars. Thus, 35 years ago,
the total material damage to our refugees was 20 billion US
dollars."
According to him, the Western Azerbaijani Community does not
accept the injustice committed against the western Azerbaijanis not
only in the last 100 years but also in the last two centuries and
rejects the consequences of this injustice. Based on the right of
return established in the Convention and other important
international acts, it declares as its main goal to create
conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the
territory of Armenia to their homeland and to ensure their
individual and collective rights after returning there.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107922744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.