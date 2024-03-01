Another Azercell Specialist Has Become The First In The Cybersecurity Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Javid Jabbarli, an employee of the leading mobile
operator, has won the "Skills Azerbaijan"
national competition
Javid Jabbarli, a member of Azercell's Security Department, has
achieved a significant milestone by becoming the top performer in
the individual category of“Red Team” direction at the national
competition "Skills Azerbaijan." This competition, aimed at young
individuals aged 17-24, focuses on cybersecurity, encompassing
aspects such as cyber-attacks, cyber-defense, and
cyber-engineering. Out of 24 participants, Javid emerged as the
country's foremost talent in this crucial field. The team he
represented also won the national championship, by accumulating the
maximum score.
In general, the top-performing participants have entered the
"WorldSkills Azerbaijan" national team and have gained the
opportunity to participate in the "WorldSkills Lyon 2024"
competition, which will be attended by more than 80 countries. The
teams are now involved in the preparation for participation in the
international competition at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center
founded by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.
250 candidates applied to participate in the exam stage of the
"Skills Azerbaijan" national competition. Out of them, 24 gained
the right to participate in the final stage.
